Greystone Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. Sempra makes up 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 8,093.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,236.65. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Up 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SRE opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Sempra has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

