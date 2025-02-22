Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as low as $6.02. Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 2,600 shares changing hands.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Up 2.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.
