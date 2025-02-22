GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.62.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

