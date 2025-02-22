Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of argenx worth $20,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 73.3% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ARGX. Scotiabank raised shares of argenx from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $646.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.39.

argenx Trading Down 0.5 %

ARGX opened at $644.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -732.36 and a beta of 0.58. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $349.86 and a twelve month high of $678.21.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

