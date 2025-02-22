Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Roth Mkm

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Hasbro by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.