Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) CEO Robert Krcmarov Purchases 6,570 Shares of Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.91. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 100.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,440,000 after purchasing an additional 774,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,680,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,510,000 after buying an additional 2,238,559 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,885,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,904,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,220,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after purchasing an additional 502,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

