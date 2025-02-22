Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €1.10 ($1.14) and last traded at €1.10 ($1.14). 277,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.14 ($1.19).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $351.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.04.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.