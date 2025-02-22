Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.44), with a volume of 287132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.43).

Henderson European Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £628.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.71.

Henderson European Trust (LON:HET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 4.43 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Henderson European Trust had a net margin of 95.15% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Henderson European Trust Dividend Announcement

Henderson European Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Henderson European Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,764.71%.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

