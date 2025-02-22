Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Buys 7,902 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.6% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,713 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Citigroup by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,120,000 after buying an additional 3,947,912 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Citigroup by 70.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,531,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,692,000 after buying an additional 1,865,628 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Citigroup by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,115,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,994,000 after buying an additional 1,731,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,410,950 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.