Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Buys 8,875 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.74 and a 12 month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

