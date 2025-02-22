Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $6.29 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,726 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $44.87 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

