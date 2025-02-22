Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.9 %

Huntsman stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Huntsman by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 597,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 81,481 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 141,356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,074,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,193 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

