Ieq Capital LLC Buys 184,749 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 220.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,749 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Wendy’s worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

