Iluka Resources Limited (ILU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iluka Resources news, insider Thomas (Tom) O’Leary sold 1,219,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.50 ($2.87), for a total transaction of A$5,487,160.50 ($3,495,006.69). Also, insider Peter Smith bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.89 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of A$34,195.00 ($21,780.25). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $132,920. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.