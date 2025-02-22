Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $8.98. Indivior shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 538,734 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDV has been the subject of several research reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Indivior Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.35 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 241.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Indivior by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,883,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790,518 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in Indivior by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,406,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 538,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Indivior by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 332,180 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in Indivior by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Indivior by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,147,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 589,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

