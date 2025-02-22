ING Groep NV Cuts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,513 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,847,000 after purchasing an additional 770,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 73.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

