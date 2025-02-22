ING Groep NV Lowers Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958,602 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

