ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,462.35.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,647 shares of company stock worth $151,878,163. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,291.58 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,136.27 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,306.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,319.28. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

