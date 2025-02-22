ING Groep NV Sells 4,427 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14,768.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 468,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after acquiring an additional 464,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.3 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $117.51.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

