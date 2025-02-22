Insider Selling: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Sells 1,405 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $133,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,250. This represents a 41.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lynn Krominga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Lynn Krominga sold 661 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $62,795.00.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 7.2 %

CAR opened at $87.10 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.73 and a 52 week high of $132.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,880,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 123.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

