Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Sells 67,333 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,764,033.92. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $104.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 204,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.