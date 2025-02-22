Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Sells 67,333 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,764,033.92. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:BSX opened at $104.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 204,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Scientific
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.