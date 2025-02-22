Insider Selling: Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) COO Sells 1,610 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $87,873.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,491.90. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.73. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 798.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.90.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

