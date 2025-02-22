Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Sells $1,028,500.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $196.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.64.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

