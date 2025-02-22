Insmed’s (INSM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2024 earnings at ($5.41) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Insmed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. Insmed has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 18,322 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $1,471,439.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,887.53. The trade was a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $220,403.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,307.06. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,207 shares of company stock worth $41,400,465 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 48.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $35,322,000.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.