International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.12. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 8,262 shares trading hands.

International Stem Cell Stock Up 10.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $930,400.00, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

