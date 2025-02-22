Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 68,404.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,768,000 after purchasing an additional 483,621 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 99.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,487,000 after buying an additional 312,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Intuit by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after acquiring an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after acquiring an additional 221,885 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $565.47 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $557.29 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $612.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

