Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,690 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for 0.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

