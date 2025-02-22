Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 97.98% from the stock’s current price.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 111.15%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael R. Hayden bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.22 per share, for a total transaction of $181,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,632.18. This represents a 16.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $194,937.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,632.24. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,609 shares of company stock worth $3,564,867. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,465,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,472,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,880,000 after buying an additional 1,416,781 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $20,801,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 492,900 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

