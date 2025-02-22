Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,750 Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Centrus Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

