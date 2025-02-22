Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.62.
Duke Energy Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.00. The company has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.20%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
