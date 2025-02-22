Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 66.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.30.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ITW opened at $264.30 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.77 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.08 and its 200 day moving average is $258.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

