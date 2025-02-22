Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 463 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Vertical Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

NYSE CMI opened at $366.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.51 and its 200-day moving average is $341.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.06 and a 12-month high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

