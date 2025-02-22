Iradimed Corporation (IRMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 5th

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Iradimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Iradimed has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Iradimed to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of IRMD opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.56 million, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.82. Iradimed has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $63.29.

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Analysts predict that Iradimed will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In other Iradimed news, CFO John Glenn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,470.94. The trade was a 36.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

