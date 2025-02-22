iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $601.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

