iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Stock Position Reduced by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.