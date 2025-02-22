iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Verger Capital Management LLC

Verger Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 14.2% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Verger Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $28,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Ashford Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 123,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,130,000 after buying an additional 192,070 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,549,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $122.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $124.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

