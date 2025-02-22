iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

