iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Holdings Lowered by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,140 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12,420.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after buying an additional 235,736 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $125.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.12 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

