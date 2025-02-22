iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 326,233 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 379,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,271.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 219,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

