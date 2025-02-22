Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the quarter. Itron makes up 1.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of Itron worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 90.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,658,000 after purchasing an additional 243,355 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 611.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 282,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 243,102 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Itron by 4,133.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 190,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 41.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,305,000 after buying an additional 83,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $93.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.64 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

