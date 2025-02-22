JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.83), Zacks reports. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $130.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JAKK shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

