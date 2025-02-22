Janel Riley Sells 4,327 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,384.80. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $151.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of -690.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,942,000 after buying an additional 260,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,661 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,399 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

