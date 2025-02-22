Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.87 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

