JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Yossi Sela Sells 14,300 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $579,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,344.04. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $796,500.00.

JFrog Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FROG opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 965,912 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of JFrog by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 1,312.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 407,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

