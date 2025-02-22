JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Yossi Sela Sells 14,300 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $579,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,344.04. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $796,500.00.
JFrog Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ FROG opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Trading of JFrog
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 965,912 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of JFrog by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 1,312.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 407,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
