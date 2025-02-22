Joshua Pinto Sells 8,048 Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) President Joshua Pinto sold 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $13,440.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 76,952 shares in the company, valued at $128,509.84. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $22.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 252,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.