JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.20% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS BBUS opened at $108.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

