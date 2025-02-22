Ken Bowles Sells 24,225 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Stock

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. The trade was a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

NYSE SW opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 312.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SW. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

