Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,327 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PG&E were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 141,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 106,545 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in PG&E by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 45,504 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PCG opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

Get Our Latest Report on PCG

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.