Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,303.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,350.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,253.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,201.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,852 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

