Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 292 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 164,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

